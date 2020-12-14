StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium flow batteries maker Invinity Energy Systems said it had sold an 0.8 MWh vanadium flow battery to Absolute Solar and Wind to be used in a solar plus storage project at a waste-water treatment plant owned by Scottish Water.

The sale had an anticipated revenue contribution of approximately £0.7m to the group, relating to 'the Invinity battery system itself, ancillary components and associated services,' the company said.

The project was expected to go live in 2021.








At 10:01am: [LON:IES] share price was 0p at 130p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com