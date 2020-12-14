StockMarketWire.com - M&S is creating an ESG board sub-committee to provide focus and oversight of its relaunched Plan A sustainability programme next year.
The committee will be chaired by Tamara Ingram who will be joined by Sapna Sood as a member and Archie Norman, who will attend the meetings.
‘M&S was a pioneer in creating an industry-leading, fully integrated sustainability plan under the Plan A banner, reflecting values that have been core to M&S's culture since its inception,’ Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman said.
‘The organisation's inherent and enduring community spirit has been borne out in its response to the pandemic, and in many areas - particularly on sourcing and supply chain standards - we continue to lead the market.’
At 1:11pm: [LON:MKS] Marks And Spencer Group PLC share price was 0p at 123.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
