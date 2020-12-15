StockMarketWire.com - Online grocery and logistics group Ocado said it had completed its planned $262 million acquisition of robotics solutions company Kindred Systems.
The company had first announced the planned acquisition on 2 November.
Based in San Francisco and Toronto, Kindred supplied sophisticated piece-picking robots for e-commerce and order fulfilment.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
