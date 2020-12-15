StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its non-small cell lung cancer drug had been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union for an additional dosing option.
The new dosing option was a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks to treat unresectable non-small cell lung cancer in adults whose tumours expressed PD-L1 on at least 1% of tumour cells and whose disease had not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy.
'The four-week dosing regimen will decrease the risk of exposure to infection in the healthcare setting, furthering our efforts to ensure continuity of care for cancer patients at high risk of complications during the pandemic,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
