StockMarketWire.com - Information, data and analytics company Ascential said it had entered into an agreement to sell Glenigan to Byggfakta for £72.9 million in cash.
The deal, expected to be completed in Q1 2021, was subject to an EU competition clearance required by the buyer.
'This disposal will allow capital to be allocated to core areas of the company and in particular, the fast growing digital commerce segment, including organic investments and potential M&A opportunities,' the company said.
In the financial year ended 31 December 2019, Glenigan generated revenues of £12.2m and Adjusted EBITDA before allocation of central costs of £6.8m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: