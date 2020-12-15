StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence company Babcock said it had appointed Will Erith as chief executive of its marine business starting immediately.
Erith, who succeeded Derek Jones, was previously managing director of the surface ships business unit within the sector.
Jones would return to the role of corporate services director of the marine sector.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: