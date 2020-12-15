StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform IG said it expected to report higher first-half trading revenue following a material increase in its active clients as strong momentum continued.
Net trading revenue for the first six months of the current financial year was expected to be around £416 million, up from £249.9 million last year.
Following a very strong first quarter, the group performed at comparable levels in the second quarter generating revenue of around £207 million, up from £120.8 million year-on-year as the active client base grew to 207,000 clients in the quarter from 133,800 last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
