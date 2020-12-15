StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker group Oxford BioDynamics said it was expanding its strategic focus, including by developing a Covid-19 severity-of-response test.
The company's strategy to date had involved working with pharmaceutical companies on biomarker development projects, incorporating its flagship EpiSwitch product.
'This sales channel will continue as a part of Oxford BioDynamics expanded strategic focus,' it said.
In addition, the company said it now intended to offer precision medicine testing via partner laboratories, starting with a Covid-19 severity-of-response prognostic test.
'The directors believe that having multiple commercial options will enable the company to leverage its existing technology pipeline, while recognition from commercial partners will further underpin its growth,' it said.
'This strategy expansion is now under way.'
The aim of the Covid-19 test was to provide information to address the open medical questions regarding an individual's risk of disease severity and need for hospitalization, including intensive care unit support.
Oxford BioDynamics said it also was looking to continue to work on other products and indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and lymphoma.
At 8:00am: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was 0p at 64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
