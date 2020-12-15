StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology provider Catenae Innovation said its equally-owned joint venture company had received its first orders.
The joint venture, which is equally-owned between Catenae and BHA-Medical was renamed Synovate Global.
The orders were from the Badminton national governing body of England and security and medical solutions company Stone Bailey.
Through Synovate, BHA had provided badminton's national governing body with its near-patient healgen antigen test kits, and Catenae had supplied its GDPR-compliant data management platform, for the Badminton Europe qualification group 1 matches that took place in Milton Keynes between 9 to 12 December 2020.
Through Synovate, BHA's Covid-19 test kits and Catenae's data management platform had also been supplied to Stone Bailey, a security, safety and medical solutions organisation, for use at Lapland UK, a Christmas destination event near Ascot in Surrey.
Under the terms of the agreement with Stone Bailey, BHA provided antai triple-antibody test kits for the venue staff, and ensured that Stone Bailey had received the training required to carry out the ongoing testing procedure.
At 8:24am: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 2.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
