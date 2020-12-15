StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group K3 Capital said first-half performance was forecast to be ahead of its expectations, led by strong outturn across its KBS and rannd segments.
For the six-month period ended 30 November 2020, the company expected to report revenue of about £18 million.
'All business divisions have performed well, with particularly strong performance across KBS and rannd,' the company said.
'The group enters its second half of the financial year with significant momentum and is excited by the strategic opportunity presented by the roll out of its data and marketing strategy across its recent acquisitions,' it added.
At 8:28am: (LON:K3C) K3 Capital Group Plc share price was 0p at 168p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
