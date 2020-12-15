StockMarketWire.com - Technology company BigDish touted progress on a potentially 'significant' business opportunity in the wider food sector and said it would have an update on its venture builder model progress in January.
'The company is strategizing to create a new listed entity from the Venture Builder model and expects to update the market in January,' it added.
At 8:32am: [LON:DISH] Bigdish Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 1.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: