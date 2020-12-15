StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance system group Synectics said it expected its underlying results for the second half to be broadly similar to those in the first.
In a trading update for its financial year through November, the company also said it would book £2 million of restructuring costs.
Annual cost savings from the restructuring were estimated to be around £2.4 million, with the benefit being fully realised in the company's current financial year ending 30 November 2021.
Synectics reiterated that the pandemic had hit all of its markets, but particularly its casinos and gambling division.
At 8:51am: [LON:SNX] Synectics Plc share price was 0p at 90p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
