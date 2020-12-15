StockMarketWire.com - Anglo African Agriculture said it had agreed to extend the port loan facility to Comarco in Kenya until the end of the year to finalise after both sides reached an agreement on the commercial terms of a previously announced reverse takeover.
Anglo African Agriculture and Comarco had received a $41million refinancing term sheet, subject to due diligence and approvals, regarding new debt facilities for the enlarged AAA-Comarco Group with an established commercial bank.
'The definitive SPAs are being finalised and the agreements are expected to be signed shortly,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:AAA] All Asia Asset Capital Ltd share price was 0p at 7.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
