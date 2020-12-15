StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Trans-Siberian Gold upgraded its annual production guidance on the back of higher-than-expected grades at its Asacha mine.
Gold output for the year through December was now expected to be between 44,000 and 45,000 ounces, up from previous guidance of 38,000-to-42,000 ounces.
Production in the 11 months through November was 40,297 ounces.
The company said it had progressed a transition towards the east zone of Asacha, with test ore from one particular vein contributing towards higher-than-expected average grades in the second and third quarters.
At 8:58am: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was 0p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
