StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company The 600 Group posted a first-half loss, pinned on disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to $1.24 million, compared to losses of $0.63 million year-on-year. Revenue sank 29% to $25.4 million.

The company did not declare an interim dividend.

'The reporting period has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,' executive chairman Paul Dupee said.

'However, the group responded quickly to the challenges, reducing costs and keeping our core competencies together.'

'Whilst short-term macro-economic uncertainty remains, I am confident that we will come out of this crisis a stronger and leaner business.'


At 9:23am: [LON:SIXH] 600 Group The PLC share price was 0p at 8.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com