StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency-as-a-service business eEnergy confirmed that it had completed the acquisition of Beond.
The move of the compulsory purchase procedure for the remaining minority interest in Beond had commenced and was now expected to be completed on or about 13 January 2021, the company said.
The company also said the appointment of Derek Myers, previously the chief executive officer of Beond, had now become unconditional, it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:EAAS] share price was 0p at 9.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
