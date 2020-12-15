StockMarketWire.com - Precious and base metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold said it had appointed Shaun Day as chief executive officer starting 8 February.
Day would succeed Gervaise Heddle, who was leaving the company to pursue other interests.
Day spent five years (2014-2019) as CFO of Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star"), an ASX100 company and a global-scale Australian gold producer.
Heddle would remain on the board and part of the executive team until 12 March 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.
At 9:34am: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
