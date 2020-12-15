StockMarketWire.com - Retail space provider SpaceandPeople said it signed separate multi-year agreements with a further two former Intu shopping centres in the Metrocentre, Gateshead and The Potteries, Stoke on Trent.
The pacts were for the sale of short-term promotional and retail space.
At 9:35am: [LON:SAL] SpaceandPeople PLC share price was 0p at 4.25p
