StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology group Sensyne Health said it had launched its remote monitoring solution for diabetes in pregnancy in the US.
The move marked the first time the company had launched a digital health product there.
Sensyne said its US sales and marketing partner, Cognizant, was now offering the solution to American health systems and health plans via its sales force.
At 9:47am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
