StockMarketWire.com - Bank of Georgia said its subsidiary, JSC Bank of Georgia, had signed a €25 million loan agreement with European Investment Bank with a maturity of up to seven years.
'This represents a top-up on the existing EUR 50 million multicurrency loan facility signed with EIB in December 2019,' the company said,
The purpose of the credit was to 'aid recovery of micro, small and medium sized and mid-capitalisation enterprises in Georgia from COVID-19 pandemic, and to finance investment projects important for the local private sector development,' it added.
At 9:50am: [LON:BGEO] Bank Of Georgia Group PLC share price was 0p at 1050p
