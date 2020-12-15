StockMarketWire.com - Video game services provider Keywords Studios said it had agreed to acquire High Voltage, a provider of game development services to the video games industry, for up to US$50 million.
Founded in 1993 by majority shareholder, Kerry Ganofsky, who would continue leading the studio within Keywords Studios, High Voltage was an end-to-end, full-service, AAA game developer based near Chicago, Illinois, with a subsidiary studio in New Orleans, Louisiana.
'The acquisition will further the group's strategy to become the 'go to' technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry,' the company said.
The acquisition marked a 'significant' further expansion of Keywords Studios' game development service line and added a presence in Illinois and Louisiana, it added.
At 9:53am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was 0p at 2080p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
