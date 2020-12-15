StockMarketWire.com - Oil company San Leon Energy said a completion date for its planned investment in the Oza field in Nigeria had been extended to early next year.
The company reiterated that Covid-19 restrictions had slowed the logistical process in concluding the deal.
Progress, nevertheless, continued to be made, with the trading subsidiary of a major oil company that was involved in financing providing further written confirmation of its support.
'Given the proximity of the Christmas holiday period, the parties have decided to review the status of the outstanding conditions in the new year and assess at that time what remains outstanding,' San Leon said.
At 9:59am: [LON:SLE] San Leon Energy PLC share price was 0p at 23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
