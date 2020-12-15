StockMarketWire.com - Networking technologies solutions company BATM said it had invested a further $3 million in Ador Diagnostics to speed up the development of the latter's new RCA-based system.
The RCA system is a sample-to-answer diagnosis of bacterial, viral or fungal infections using DNA or RNA sampling.
The company and all its partners had invested an additional amount of $10 million, of which BATM contributed $3 million, increasing its stake in Ador to 36.7%
The group's partners continue to have an option to invest a further $10 million in Ador.
'The boards of Ador and of BATM believe that there is a substantial market opportunity for an RCA-based sample-to-answer solution that is able to be used at the point of care as well as in laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious disease,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
