StockMarketWire.com - Global aviation services provider Signature Aviation has declared a dividend for the half year to 31 January 2021.
It announced that a dividend of 2.5p per share will be payable to holders of the 5% cumulative preference shares of £1 each.
The company said the record date for the dividend is 4 January 2021, while the dividend will be paid on 1 February 2021.
At 1:07pm: [LON:SIG] Signature Aviation PLC share price was 0p at 247p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
