StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company Vodafone has announced the departure of Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery and named Ahmed Essam as his successor, effective 1 February 2021.
The company said that Jeffery intended to take up a new role outside the business and will be leaving Vodafone on 15 February next year.
Essam, who joined Vodafone in 1999, has been group chief commercial operations and strategy officer since 2018 and will remain on the Vodafone Group executive committee.
Among the roles he has held at Vodafone are chief executive of the Europe cluster and chief executive of Vodafone Egypt.
It was also announced that Alex Froment-Curtil will become group chief commercial officer and will join the Vodafone Group executive committee, effective 1 February.
Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read said: 'I want to thank Nick for his contribution to Vodafone over his many years with the company and in particular for the achievement in recent years of strengthening Vodafone UK's position in the UK market.'
Read added: 'I am pleased that Ahmed, an experienced Vodafone executive, has accepted this new role as CEO of Vodafone UK and I welcome Alex to his new group role and to the Vodafone Group executive committee.'
At 1:25pm: [LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was 0p at 119.52p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
