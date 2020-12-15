StockMarketWire.com - Mineral mining company European Metals has commenced trading on the NASDAQ International Program under the code ERPNF on 15 December 2020 and said the listing will 'accelerate exposure' to US investors.
The company said that the NASDAQ International Program is run by the Nasdaq International Securities Exchange and that it had been accepted for trading following increased US-based interest in its Cinovec project.
It confirmed that the ASX and AIM will continue to be the company's primary listings, with investors also able to purchase shares through OTC:NASDAQ International and Germany's Frankfurt Borse.
European Metals executive chairman Keith Coughlan said: 'Following exposure for the company on the OTC Pink market, we have revised our previous strategy and refocused on the NASDAQ International.
'It is pleasing to see such a positive response from international investors and I am excited to see our company trade on a NASDAQ market, which is globally renowned as a destination for investment.'
He added: 'The increasing international exposure of the company is very pleasing and the US market in particular has demonstrated a keen awareness of the Cinovec project.'
European Metals said that as announced in July, it is in discussions with the Czech Republic's primary market, the Prague Stock Exchange, with regards to a listing of its securities and that it hoped to be able to update shareholders in the 'very near future'.
