StockMarketWire.com - Survey and inspection services group Remote Monitored Systems said it has received a preliminary update relating to the certification of subsidiary Pharm 2 Farm's new viricidal mask.
Three batches of prototype masks were produced and are required to be certified to standard EN14683.
The company said the masks underwent an initial preliminary breathability test and that one mask passed and two masks failed.
The mask that passed was a four-ply mask with the anti-viral layer, and the two that failed the test were five-ply masks with the antiviral layer and will now require modification, it said. At 2:32pm: [LON:RMS] Remote Monitored Systems Plc Ord 0.2p share price was 0p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: