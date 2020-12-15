StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant group Tasty has announced further units will move to providing takeaway and delivery services ahead of the new Tier 3 restrictions in London and Essex, and warned that trading 'continues to be challenging'.
Further to its announcement on 6 November, detailing the closure of all of its restaurants for in-store dining due to the nationwide lockdown, the company confirmed it had re-opened 38 restaurants, with an additional five units providing takeaway and delivery services only, due to the government restrictions.
It is expected that a further nine units will shift to providing only takeaway and delivery services with the additional tier 3 restrictions being introduced in London and Essex on 16 December 2020.
The company added that it will continue to offer takeaway and delivery services across its 43 open units.
Tasty said: 'Trading across the business continues to be challenging with Christmas parties cancelled and the differing levels of restrictions significantly reducing the number of customers eating out and related restaurant capacity restrictions.'
It has achieved rent reductions and lease concessions on more than half of its estate and said it is continuing consensual negotiations with landlords and other creditors in respect of outstanding rents, with the process set to be completed in January 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: