CA
18/12/2020 13:30 new housing price index
18/12/2020 13:30 retail trade
22/12/2020 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
17/12/2020 07:00 trade balance
17/12/2020 08:30 SNB monetary policy assessment
18/12/2020 08:00 balance of payments
DE
18/12/2020 07:00 PPI
18/12/2020 09:00 Ifo business climate index
22/12/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
18/12/2020 08:00 trade balance
21/12/2020 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
17/12/2020 07:00 new passenger car registrations
17/12/2020 10:00 harmonised CPI
18/12/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
21/12/2020 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
22/12/2020 09:00 eurozone economic outlook
FR
17/12/2020 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
22/12/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
18/12/2020 10:00 balance of payments
18/12/2020 10:00 PPI
21/12/2020 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
17/12/2020 23:30 CPI
21/12/2020 05:00 convenience store sales
22/12/2020 05:00 steel production
22/12/2020 06:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
17/12/2020 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
18/12/2020 00:01 Gfk consumer confidence survey
18/12/2020 07:00 retail sales
18/12/2020 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
18/12/2020 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
21/12/2020 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey of business conditions
22/12/2020 07:00 3rd quarter GDP
22/12/2020 07:00 public sector finances
22/12/2020 07:00 balance of payments
US
17/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - Initial Claims
21/12/2020 13:30 CFNAI Chicago Fed national activity index
22/12/2020 13:30 3rd estimate GDP
22/12/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
22/12/2020 15:00 existing home sales
22/12/2020 15:00 consumer confidence index
22/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
