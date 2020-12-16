StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said it expected revenue growth of 8% in 2020, but lower growth in 2021 as larger Covid-19 related product sales continued to slow.
The underlying recovery in sales of other products was expected to be broadly offset by a decline in smaller Covid-19 related orders, with acquisitions made during 2020 making a contribution to the group's performance in 2021, the company said.
The update on 2021 performance comes as the company said it expected to deliver strong performance for the year ending 31 December 2020, with revenue forecast to increase by 8%.
'The group expects the growth in Covid-19 related sales over the fourth quarter to be driven by the ongoing support of smaller orders, whilst larger orders will continue to slow,' the company said.
'The decline in other product sales seen earlier in the year is expected to improve slightly despite the impact of recently strengthened pandemic-related restrictions in some markets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
