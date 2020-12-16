StockMarketWire.com - Data and analytics company Ascential said it had acquired China-based Hangzhou Duozhun Data Technology, or X Target, and Brazil-based Intellibrand.
X Target - acquired for £11.9 million plus earn out provisions that could raise the total consideration payable of up to £55 million - specialised in media trading execution and provides similar capabilities for China as the company's Flywheel brand does for Western eCommerce platforms.
Intellibrand, based in Brazil, provided eCommerce analytics solutions for brands across Latin America.
Intellibrand also enabled Ascential's digital commerce business to enter the food aggregation delivery measurement market globally.
Both acquisitions were expected to complete in the first quarter 2021.
