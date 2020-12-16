StockMarketWire.com - Information technology company Aveva said it expected to receive regulatory approvals for its acquisition of OSIsoft over the next few months and close the deal shortly after 1 February next year.
Antitrust clearance in Austria was expected on 18 December 2020 while the review procedure for antitrust approval in Brazil was ongoing and clearance was expected by the end of January 2021, the company said.
The review procedure of the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United State was still ongoing and approval was expected to 'be received around 1 February 2021, with a transaction close shortly thereafter,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
