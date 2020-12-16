StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Superdry said chairman Peter Williams would stand down next year and that co-founder Julian Dunkerton had become its chief executive on a permanent basis.
Dunkerton, who had been leading the company only on an interim basis, would be supported by the appointment of Silvana Bonello as chief operating officer.
Bonello had spent 18 years at Nike and was most recently VP Operations for Vans EMEA, which was part of the VF Corporation.
Williams would stand down once a successor was appointed, with a process to appoint a new chair currently underway.
Dunkerton's interim contract was previously due to expire on 2 April 2021. He had returned to the business last year as part of a boardroom coup following years of poor performance at the group.
'As permanent CEO, Julian will build on the good progress made on the reset of the business and the brand to date, and ensure Superdry fulfils its potential as a world-class, sustainable fashion brand,' the company said.
He was currently the largest shareholder in Superdry, with a 20.3% stake.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: