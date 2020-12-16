StockMarketWire.com - Electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone swung to a first-half profit as strong online sales offset the impact of store closures owing to the government-imposed lockdown in the spring.
For the half year ended 31 October 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £45 million year-on-year, from a loss of £86 million as revenue up 4% to £4.86 billion.
UK & Ireland electricals revenue was up 15%, while UK & Ireland mobile revenue fell 54%.
UK&I electricals online sales jumped 145% offsetting sales loss from enforced store closures and in Dixons Travel, the company said. Online international sales grew 57% year on year.
'We've grown sales and profits, preserving our market leadership while accelerating our transformation in the UK, and continuing to power ahead internationally,' it added.
The company did not declare an interim dividend.
Looking ahead, the company maintained its current guidance.
'Mobile adjusted EBIT losses to be slightly worse than 2019/20 and cashflow from Mobile to be slightly negative as operating losses and restructuring costs will be largely offset by net working capital unwind,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: