StockMarketWire.com - Consumer legal services group NAHL said it had received an extension to the period by which potential suitor Frenkel Topping must make an offer for the company.
NAHL also said its revenue for the five months through November had fallen by around 15% year-on-year to £17.9 million.
Discussions with Frenkel Topping on the proposed all-share deal were at an advanced stage, NAHL said, with respective management teams working constructively together.
The deal was structured as a takeover of NAHL by Frenkel Topping but also represented a reverse takeover of Frenkel Topping, which now had until 13 January to either make a bid or walk away.
On its trading performance, NAHL said volumes showed a steady recovery throughout the third quarter, ahead of management's planning assumptions.
However, on entering the fourth quarter, the impact of the second national UK lockdown and localised restrictions had impacted volumes, but to a lesser extent than compared to the first national lockdown.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
