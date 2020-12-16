StockMarketWire.com - Computer products maker Concurrent Technologies said it expected to report annual revenues and profitability ahead of market expectations with cash generation remaining 'strong.'
The company also declared a further interim dividend to shareholders and expected to pay this on or before 6th April 2021.
At 8:05am: [LON:CNC] Concurrent Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 96.5p
