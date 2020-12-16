StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group FRP Advisory said adjusted pre-tax profit of £8.8 million was in line with its expectations as revenue rose 14%.
For the six-month period ended 31 October 2020, revenue increased 14% to £35.9 million year-on-year.
Revenue growth was boosted by a 23% increase in fee-earning staff to 331 compared to the prior year's 270.
The company declared an interim dividend for the first half of 1.6p per share.
The company said current trading was 'on track to comfortably achieve full year expectations.'
At 8:35am: [LON:FRP] Frp Advisory Group PLC share price was 0p at 110p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: