StockMarketWire.com - Renewable electricity supplier Good Energy said it had launched a new electric vehicle tariff and range of strategic partnerships, as part of its continued development of 'Mobility as a Service'.
The company said it had opened an exclusive trial tariff launching in early 2021, as its best value EV tariff, making it 'easier for UK road users to switch to electric and power their vehicles with genuinely clean electricity.'
'Green Driver' was a tariff developed using Zap-Map's rich data.
Under its Zap-Map and 'Mobility as a Service' offering, the company said it would seek to provide business customers, fleet managers and their employees with 100% renewable electricity, charging infrastructure and energy services.
The company inked partnerships with three new companies including Mina Energy, Horizon Energy Infrastructure, and Select Car Leasing.
At 8:40am: [LON:GOOD] Good Energy Group Plc share price was 0p at 161p
