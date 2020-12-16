StockMarketWire.com - Globalworth Real Estate Investments said founder and chief executive Ioannis Papalekas would be leaving the company from 15 December 2020.
Dimitris Raptis would assume sole charge of CEO responsibilities, which he had for the past eight months shared with Papalekas as Co-CEO, the company said.
At 8:43am: [LON:GWI] Globalworth Real Estate Investments share price was 0p at 6.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: