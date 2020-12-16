StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company InfraStrata said it expected a decision to be made on its existing marine license for the Islandmagee gas storage project in the first quarter of 2021.
'Whilst the company does not necessarily agree that further review is required ... it has agreed, as a prudent operator, with the relevant authorities that an additional period of review will be undertaken in relation to the existing Abstraction Licence and Discharge Consent, which will complement the overall marine license,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was 0p at 36.75p
