StockMarketWire.com - Caribbean Investment, formerly BCB Holdings, reported a sharp decline in the first-half profit as lower net interest income and a fall in financial services operating income.
For the half-year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit fell to $205 million from $7.1 million year-on-year as net interest income fell 11%.
The fall in interest income was due largely to 'minimal loan fees earned as lending was restricted during the period,' the company said.
Financial services income fell to $3.6 million from $8.2 million. and corporate operating losses were unchanged at $1.1 million.
At 9:04am: [LON:CIHL] Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
