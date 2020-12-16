StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Xtract Resources said a first-phase drilling programme had commenced on the Bushranger copper-gold exploration project in the Australian state of New South Wales.
The first phase would consist of three diamond drill holes, which would test an extension of the Racecourse mineral resource.
At 9:08am: [LON:XTR] Xtract Resources Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: