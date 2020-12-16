StockMarketWire.com - Irish property investor Yew Grove REIT said it had signed three leasing deals, including for the first floor of a unit at Cork Airport.
The 20,268 square foot floor of unit 2600, Cork Airport Business Park had been let to Alter Domus Fund Services Ireland along with 79 carparking spaces.
The lease term was 15 years, with break options at five and 10 years, at a headline rate of €16.50 per square foot plus a rent of €200 per car space per annum.
Yew Grove REIT also signed two other leases, both in the Bridge Centre in Tullamore, with An Post and Byron Distribution.
In addition, it said it had sold a vacant industrial unit at Holly Avenue, Stillorgan, for €1.463 million, 11% ahead of a 30 June independent valuation.
It also had sold units F4 and F5 at Centrepoint Business Park, Clondalkin, County Dublin, for €950,000, also 11% ahead of the 30 June valuation.
The combined transactions would increase the company's annual rent roll to €11.3 million and reduce its vacancy by ERV from 7.2% to 3.9% of its portfolio.
At 9:16am: [LON:YEW] Yew Grove Reit Plc Ord Shs Eur0.01 share price was 0p at 0.86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
