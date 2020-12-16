StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Tower Resources said it and partner New Age Energy Algoa had agreed to progress to the second exploration phase for the Algoa-Gamtoos license offshore South Africa.
The second exploration period would run for two years from 17 November 2020, with a work programme that included a further 300 square kilometres of 3D seismic data acquisition in the license area.
Tower Resources also noted that French oil giant Total and Africa Energy had made a further significant gas and condensate discovery at a block adjacent to the Algoa-Gamtoos license.
At 9:23am: [LON:TRP] Tower Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
