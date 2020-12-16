StockMarketWire.com - Defence, forklift and petrol station component manufacturer MS International reported a first-half loss as the pandemic hit sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six amounted to £1.08 million, compared to losses of £0.49 million year-on-year. Revenue fell 21% to £26.3 million.
Executive chairman Michael Bell said disruption to the company's business from Covid-19 had been unavoidable.
'Of considerable detriment were the restrictions on international travel that prevented both our own staff, and those of our customers, travelling to conduct the many practical elements of our business operations,' he said.
