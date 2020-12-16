StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Condor Gold said it had commenced initial site preparation at the location of the processing plant facility at Mina La India, Nicaragua.
All key areas for the plant layout from the stockpile area to the crushing and grinding machinery to the leach tanks, a laydown area and warehouse was estimated to be cleared in three to four months.
At 9:39am: [LON:CNR] Condor Gold PLC share price was 0p at 42p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
