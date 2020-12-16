StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen power generation technologies company AFC Energy said it had teamed up with ABB, an electrification and digitalisation technologies company, to develop and launch a high power electric vehicle charging product for distribution through ABB's market channels from the second half of 2021.
Under the agreements, AFC Energy was afforded a right of first refusal across multiple years, to supply H-Power fuel cell systems into ABB's high power EV charging network of international customers.
The strategic partnership aimed to leverage AFC Energy's zero emission, high efficiency fuel cell technology alongside ABB's energy storage and DC high power EV charge points.
Each company would invest into a commercialisation and marketing agreement, and joint product development agreement to showcase the supply of secure, reliable and flexible on-site power generation in ultra-rapid EV charging.
At 9:47am: [LON:AFC] AFC Energy PLC share price was 0p at 19.6p
