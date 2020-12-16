StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying company Fox Marble said it had enlisted the services of Dentons CS Europe LLP to carry out its €195 million claim against the Republic of Kosovo for failing to protect the company's rights over the Malesheve quarry.
The company said it would raise £1.05 million through an equity placing of 65.5 million at a price of 1.6 pence per share for litigation costs and had also secured firm commitments of a further £0.5 million in the form of litigation funding from private investors.
'We remain steadfast in our belief the Kosovan Government is in clear breach of its responsibilities towards the company as a foreign investor in Kosovo and that this legal action is in the best interests of its shareholders and employees,' the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was 0p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
