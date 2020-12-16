StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Pure Gold Mining said first ore had been introduced to the mill at its mine in Red Lake, Ontario.
commissioning activities would transition into full-scale ramp up of the mining and milling operations over the coming quarter.
'The introduction of ore to the milling facility reflects the successful culmination of our project build, and signals the commencement of the next chapter in our Company's evolution as Canada's newest gold mine,' chief executive Darin Labrenz said.
At 9:59am: [LON:PUR] Pure Wafer PLC share price was 0p at 134.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: