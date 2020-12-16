StockMarketWire.com - Chamberlin has confirmed it is losing all contracts from major customer BorgWarner Turbo Systems.
The AIM-listed specialist castings and engineering group has been given notice of the termination that is will come into effect from 22nd January 2021.
The board is reviewing the notification with its advisers and is evaluating the potential impacts of this.
Only last month, Chamberlin lost the largest customer of its machine shop's output to a rival.
At 1:06pm: [LON:CMH] Chamberlin PLC share price was 0p at 11.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
